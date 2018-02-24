Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Fills box score in win over Memphis
Nance contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 FT) eight rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Friday's 112-89 win over the Grizzlies.
Nance received his most court time since arriving in Cleveland, finishing second on the team in rebounding while setting high marks since the trade in points, steals and blocks. He notably outplayed Tristan Thompson by 11 minutes, and while this can partly be attributed to the blowout nature of the contest, the situation should be monitored due to the latter's lack of production this season.
