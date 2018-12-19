Nance delivered 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 92-91 win over the Pacers.

Nance hauled in a career high rebounding total while recording at least six assists for the fourth straight game (and fifth time in the last six games). Nance also recorded his third double-double of the season and second in the last three contests while swiping at least three steals for the seventh time through 29 appearances. Expect him to continue racking up counting stats in the short-term while frontcourt mates Tristan Thompson (foot), Kevin Love (toe), and John Henson (wrist) are all sidelined.