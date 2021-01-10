Nance posted 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block across 40 minutes in Saturday's 100-90 loss against the Bucks.

Nance has started all but one game this season, and he has benefited from the fact that Kevin Love (calf) and has dealt with injury woes during the first few weeks of the campaign. Nance has scored in double digits in all but three of his starts, though, and he has been doing enough to remain valuable in category-based leagues -- that trend will continue as long as he is able to remain in the starting lineup.