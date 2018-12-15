Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Full line in Friday's loss
Nance totaled 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-102 loss to the Bucks.
Nance matched his career high in made threes, and he has already made 12 treys this season after combining to sink 13 through his first three years in the league. Nance is also handing out a career high assist average, and seems set to enjoy a prominent role while Tristan Thompson (foot) and Kevin Love (toe) are sidelined.
