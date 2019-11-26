Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Full line in Monday's loss
Nance collected 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to the Nets.
Nance drew a second straight start in place of Kevin Love (back) and filled up the stat sheet, hauling in a season-high 13 boards while sinking two threes for the third time in the last four games. Furthermore, Nance has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games after doing so in just three of his first 10 appearances this season.
