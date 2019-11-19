Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Game-time call Wednesday
Nance (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami.
Nance has missed the last two contests due to a left thumb sprain, though it looks as though he'll have a chance to return Wednesday. He'll likely need to make it through morning shootaround without issue to gain clearance.
