Nance is starting at power forward Monday against the Nets, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.

Nance will stick in the starting five for a second straight game with Kevin Love (back) once again unavailable. In a pair of starts this season, Nance is averaging 13.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33.5 minutes per tilt.

