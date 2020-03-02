Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Gets spot start
Nance is starting at power forward Monday against the Jazz, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
With both Andre Drummond (calf) and Tristan Thompson (knee) unavailable, Nance will join the starting five Monday. He's started eight games this season, posting averages of 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.6 minutes during those contests.
