Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Gets start Monday
Nance will start Monday against the Knicks, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Nance will join the starting five Monday in place of the injured Tristan Thompson (quad). In five starts this season, Nance is averaging 12.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34.4 minutes.
