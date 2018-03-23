Nance (hamstring) was observed warming up prior to Friday's matchup with the Suns, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Nance remains questionable to play after missing the previous five games with a sore hamstring, but the fact that he's warming up has to be viewed as an encouraging development. Nonetheless, the Cavs will likely wait until closer to game-time to make a final call on his status.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories