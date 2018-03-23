Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Going through warmups
Nance (hamstring) was observed warming up prior to Friday's matchup with the Suns, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Nance remains questionable to play after missing the previous five games with a sore hamstring, but the fact that he's warming up has to be viewed as an encouraging development. Nonetheless, the Cavs will likely wait until closer to game-time to make a final call on his status.
