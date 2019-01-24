Cavaliers' Larry Nance: 'Good chance' to play Friday
Nance (knee) took part in practice Thursday and will have a "good chance" to play Friday, per coach Larry Drew, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Nance has missed the last eight games with a sprained right knee, but after going through practice -- albeit a non-contact session -- the big man appears to be on course to make his return. A more concrete update should be available at shootaround Friday morning, and if Nance is ultimately cleared, he could be in the starting lineup over Ante Zizic with Tristan Thompson's (foot) status in jeopardy.
