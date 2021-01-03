Nance tallied nine points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 96-91 win over the Hawks.

Nance filled up some ancillary categories despite a frigid night from the floor. He connected on only 30 percent of his shots but did an admirable job of protecting the rim. The versatile forward will enjoy an enhanced role while Kevin Love (calf) recovers from injury.