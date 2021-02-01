Nance tallied two points (1-3 FG), 16 rebounds and four assists in a loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

Though he took only three shots in his 32 minutes, Nance found a way to contribute by collecting a season-high 16 boards and handing out four assists. The sixth-year forward has scored exactly two points in each of his last three games to bring his season scoring average down to 9.6 points per contest, but he remains a hold in most fantasy leagues due to his ability to make an impact in multiple areas. On the season, he is averaging 6.9 boards, 3.3 assists and 0.6 blocks while ranking second in the league with 2.1 steals per game.