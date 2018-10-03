Nance recorded five points (0-1 FG, 5-6 FT), seven boards and two assists across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 102-95 preseason win over the Celtics.

Nance showed what he can do in limited action during Tuesday's preseason opener. After joining the Cavs last season, he averaged 8.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 combined steals/blocks and 1.0 assist across 20.8 minutes. Earlier in the week, coach Ty Lue noted that Nance will draw starts against smaller, quicker centers. For that reason, Nance is worth a late-round flier in many fantasy formats.