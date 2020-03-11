Nance finished with 16 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls.

Tristan Thompson was out in this one after being poked in the eye in their last game, clearing the way for Nance to see a little extra run. He's played well lately, putting up per-game stats of 11.7 points, 8.0 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 triples, while shooting 49.3 percent from the field over the last two weeks of play. Those numbers are good for a spot inside the top 70 of nine-category leagues. The Cavaliers have struggled to maintain a fully healthy frontcourt since acquiring Andre Drummond (calf), and Nance has clearly benefited from that. Now that Drummond is back on the court, Thompson's eventual return will make this situaion murkier.