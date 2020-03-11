Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Has solid line in loss to Bulls
Nance finished with 16 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls.
Tristan Thompson was out in this one after being poked in the eye in their last game, clearing the way for Nance to see a little extra run. He's played well lately, putting up per-game stats of 11.7 points, 8.0 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 triples, while shooting 49.3 percent from the field over the last two weeks of play. Those numbers are good for a spot inside the top 70 of nine-category leagues. The Cavaliers have struggled to maintain a fully healthy frontcourt since acquiring Andre Drummond (calf), and Nance has clearly benefited from that. Now that Drummond is back on the court, Thompson's eventual return will make this situaion murkier.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in huge minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Back to bench as Thompson returns•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Teases triple-double Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Gets spot start•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Strong showing versus 76ers•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...