Nance totaled just two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 99-98 loss to the Bulls.

Nance moved into the starting lineup Saturday, playing as the power forward. He managed just two points on some pretty lacklustre shooting but did add 14 rebounds and four blocks. There is a decent chance Nance was dropped in a number of leagues. If that is the case, he is worth adding if he can remain as the starter moving forward.