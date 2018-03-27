Nance will return to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.

Nance picked up the start on Sunday against the Nets with Jeff Green sitting out with an illness, but he struggled and ended up with just two points and one board across 17 minutes. Green has since been cleared for a return and will reclaim the starting power forward, role, which will send Nance back to the bench. With Green back and Kevin Love healthy and on a full workload, Nance will likely have to settle for minutes in the low-20's off the bench.