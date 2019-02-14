Nance played 33 minutes and finished with eight points (3-12 FG, 2-3 3PT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block Wednesday in the Cavaliers' 148-139 triple-overtime loss to the Nets.

Despite riding a six-game double-double streak heading into the contest, Nance was curiously moved to the bench Wednesday in favor of Ante Zizic. The two big men both cleared the 30-minute mark, but poor shooting from the field prevented Nance from extending his double-double streak. Nance has done enough of late to warrant holding in just about every format, but his role could be in flux coming out of the All-Star break with Zizic and Kevin Love healthy again and Tristan Thompson (foot) also potentially returning soon from a long-term absence.