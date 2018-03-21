Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Hoping to return before end of week
Nance (hamstring) will not play Wednesday, but the hope is that he'll be back on the court before the end of the week, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
The Cavs are content to handle Nance's status on a game-to-game basis, and interim coach Larry Drew hinted that the big man's absence isn't expected to continue for much longer. Following Wednesday's game against Toronto, the Cavs host the Suns on Friday before taking on the Nets in Brooklyn on Sunday. Nance hasn't yet been ruled out for Friday's contest, but Sunday's matinee seems like the more likely return date.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Missing third straight contest•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: To miss Saturday's contest•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Officially questionable Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Views hamstring as non-issue•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...