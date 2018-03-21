Nance (hamstring) will not play Wednesday, but the hope is that he'll be back on the court before the end of the week, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The Cavs are content to handle Nance's status on a game-to-game basis, and interim coach Larry Drew hinted that the big man's absence isn't expected to continue for much longer. Following Wednesday's game against Toronto, the Cavs host the Suns on Friday before taking on the Nets in Brooklyn on Sunday. Nance hasn't yet been ruled out for Friday's contest, but Sunday's matinee seems like the more likely return date.