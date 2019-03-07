Nance produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Nets.

Nance matched his season high in steals, swiping four for the fourth time through 55 appearances this season. He also accumulated his 13th double-double, nearly twice his previous career high (seven in 2016-17). Moreover, the 26-year-old big man is averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, threes, and minutes, and he has sunk sunk nearly twice as many threes in 2018-19 (25) as he did through his first four seasons (13 across his first 192 games).