Nance will start at small forward in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Cavs have opted to go especially big with the return of Kevin Love, as Nance will start alongside both Love and Jarrett Allen. It remains to be seen if this will be Cleveland's strategy going forward or if they are simply tinkering around with options.
