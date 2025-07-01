Nance (knee) is signing a one-year veteran minimum contract with the Cavaliers, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Nance is set to embark on his second tenure with the Cavaliers, as he spent parts of four seasons in Cleveland earlier in his career. The veteran big man will likely serve as Jarrett Allen's top backup at center, also supplying the Cavs with frontcourt depth at power forward behind Evan Mobley. Nance was fairly effective when healthy in a reserve capacity for the Hawks during 2024-25, closing with averages of 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 19.3 minutes across 24 regular-season games.