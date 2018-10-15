Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Inks extension with Cleveland
Nance (ankle) signed a four-year, $45 million extension with the Cavaliers on Monday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Nance joined the Cavaliers at the trade deadline last season, and following some impressive showings in the second half of the season and playoffs, the 25-year-old has solidified his second NBA contract. Nance is expected to serve as the first backcourt player to come off the bench for the Cavaliers this season, and while his offensive game is still somewhat limited, he's shown plenty of promise with his versatility on defense. Nance, however, is currently questionable to play in Wednesday's season opener in Toronto due to a right ankle sprain.
