Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Joins first unit
Nance is starting Friday's game against the Magic, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports,.
Nance will enter the starting lineup with Kevin Love (illness) out of commission. Nance has drawn three other starts this season and has finished in double figures in all three.
