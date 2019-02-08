Nance will start alongside Kevin Love (toe) for Friday's matchup against the Wizards, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Nance has played the role of a reserve over the past five games, but he'll return to the starting lineup to make up the Cavs' frontcourt with Kevin Love. As a starter, putting aside one game where he played just five minutes due to injury, Nance is averaging 10.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals across 31.4 minutes.

