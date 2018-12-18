Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Joins starting five
Nance will start at center Tuesday against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
With Tristan Thompson (foot) unavailable, Nance will join the starting five and be tasked with matching up against Myles Turner. In eight starts this season, Nance is averaging 7.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 31.0 minutes.
