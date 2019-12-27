Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Available to play Friday
Nance (knee) is active for Friday's game against Boston, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Nance will reportedly return to the court following an one-game absence due to left knee soreness. The 2015 first-round pick will presumably continue to back-up starter Tristian Thompson at the center position Friday. Nance is currently averaging 8.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over 27 appearances.
