Nance (knee) is active for Friday's game against Boston, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Nance will reportedly return to the court following an one-game absence due to left knee soreness. The 2015 first-round pick will presumably continue to back-up starter Tristian Thompson at the center position Friday. Nance is currently averaging 8.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over 27 appearances.