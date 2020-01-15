Nance (knee) will play Tuesday against the Clippers but will be limited to about 24 minutes, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Nance was considered probable with left knee soreness so it's not a major surprise he'll be suiting up, but the Cavaliers will ease him back into action after missing the last six games. The 27-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.3 minutes this season, so the minutes restriction won't significantly alter his regular workload.