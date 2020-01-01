Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Back to bench Tuesday
Nance finished with four points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 loss to Toronto.
Nance moved back to the bench with Kevin Love returning to the starting lineup. The former saw just 20 minutes of playing time as the frustration continues for those holding Nance. As seems to be the case every year, Nance is simply not getting enough playing time to warrant a roster spot in a lot of standard leagues. He is going to need either a trade or an injury to put him in a position to be able to carve out 28 minutes. Until then, he is merely a stash in competitive formats.
