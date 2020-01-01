Nance finished with four points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 loss to Toronto.

Nance moved back to the bench with Kevin Love returning to the starting lineup. He saw just 20 minutes of playing time and the frustration continues for those holding Nance. As seems to be the case every year, Nance is simply not getting enough playing time to warrant a roster spot in a lot of standard leagues. He is going to need either a trade or an injury to put in a position to be able to carve out 28 minutes. Until then, he is merely a stash in competitive formats.