Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Could return during road trip
The Cavaliers are hopeful that Nance (knee) will be able to return sometime during the current road trip, which concludes Saturday against Chicago, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Nance hasn't played since Jan. 2 against the Hornets after suffering a left knee injury, though the team is optimistic of his chances for a return within the next few contests. The Cavs have already ruled him out for Monday's clash against the Lakers and have announced that he'll likely sit again Tuesday, meaning his next opportunity to gain clearance will come Friday in Memphis.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Out Monday, likely out Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Out 1-to-2 weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Starting Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Limited production in return•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Available to play Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...