The Cavaliers are hopeful that Nance (knee) will be able to return sometime during the current road trip, which concludes Saturday against Chicago, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Nance hasn't played since Jan. 2 against the Hornets after suffering a left knee injury, though the team is optimistic of his chances for a return within the next few contests. The Cavs have already ruled him out for Monday's clash against the Lakers and have announced that he'll likely sit again Tuesday, meaning his next opportunity to gain clearance will come Friday in Memphis.