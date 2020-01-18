Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Drops 16 points Friday
Nance ended with 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 113-109 loss to the Grizzlies.
Nance had his best game in almost two months, a period during which he has battled numerous injuries. Tristan Thompson was ejected which afforded Nance an opportunity late in the game. Despite the upside, Nance is typically struggling to see enough minutes to have any real fantasy value. He remains a stash in 12-team leagues as we wait for any potential trades.
