Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Expected back Tuesday
Nance (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Nance has been sidelined for the last six games while dealing with a left knee injury, but the Cavs should get him back for Tuesday's clash. With Kevin Love getting the night off, there should be plenty of opportunities for minutes between Nance and Alfonzo McKinnie.
