Nance ended with just two points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to Boston.

Nance returned after missing the previous game due to knee soreness. He played 18 minutes and offered very little in terms of fantasy production. His role is very inconsistent and typically reliant on the minutes of others. As long as Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love are healthy, Nance is a tough player to hold onto in 12-team leagues. If you are in a position to stash someone, Nance could be worth adding to see what eventuates once trade season picks up speed.