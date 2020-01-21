Nance recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during Monday's loss to the Knicks.

Nance finished with his fourth double-double of the season and first since Nov. 27th. Although he continues to hold a rotational role, Nance's largely been unimpressive in terms of his statistical contributions. Overall, the 26-year-old's offering just 8.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.3 minutes per game.