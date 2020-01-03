Nance will be out about 1-to-2 weeks due to left knee soreness.

The 27-year-old missed the Dec. 23 game against the Hawks due to left knee soreness, and the knee is apparently still bothersome after playing through the issue the past four games. Nance is likely to miss at least four games before the Jan. 11 matchup at Denver. John Henson and Alfonzo McKinnie figure to see increased run during his absence.