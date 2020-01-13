Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Out Monday, likely out Tuesday
Nance (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Nance has already missed the past five games with left knee soreness, and he'll likely be in line for at least two more absences with Cleveland finishing off a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Clippers. Alfonzo McKinnie and Ante Zizic will likely work as the top backups at power forward and center, respectively, until Nance is ready to play again.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Out 1-to-2 weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Starting Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Limited production in return•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Available to play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable for Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...