Nance (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Nance has already missed the past five games with left knee soreness, and he'll likely be in line for at least two more absences with Cleveland finishing off a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Clippers. Alfonzo McKinnie and Ante Zizic will likely work as the top backups at power forward and center, respectively, until Nance is ready to play again.