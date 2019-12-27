Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable for Friday
Nance (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Nance was held out of Monday's matchup due to left knee soreness, but it appears he'll have a chance to return to action Friday evening. He'll need to prove his health in morning shootaround in order to gain clearance in Boston.
