Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable Monday
Nance is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks due to a sore left knee.
It's unclear if the injury is anything that could cost Nance more than a game or two, but if he sits out it would be his first absence since mid-November. Over the last eight games, Nance is averaging 20.0 minutes per game off the bench.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Scoreless in overtime win•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Scores just three points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Joins first unit•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-double off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Full line in Monday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...