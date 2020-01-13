Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Ruled out Monday
Nance was ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Nance has missed the past five games with left knee soreness, and he'll require at least one more absence prior to being ready to return. John Henson and Alfonzo McKinnie will likely see increased roles while Nance is sidelined.
