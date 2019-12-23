Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Ruled out vs. Atlanta
Nance (knee) won't play Monday against the Hawks, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Nance was previously deemed a game-time decision, and the team has since elected to hold him out of Monday's clash. In his absence, Alfonzo McKinnie and John Henson could see an uptick in minutes.
