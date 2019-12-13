Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Scoreless in overtime win
Nance posted zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Thursday's 117-109 overtime win against the Spurs.
Even with the aid of additional minutes in the overtime period, Nance fell short of scoring a single point for the first time this year. This scoreless game extends his streak of six straight games of scoring seven points or fewer. Even more disappointing is the lack of opportunities, where in 29 minutes of play Nance only put up two shots, and is averaging just 3.7 attempts per game over the last four contests. Other than the double-digit rebounds, this was a rather lackluster performance from Nance.
