Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Scoreless in return
Nance played 19 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers -- his first game after missing six contests with a knee injury.
Nance was back in the mix off the bench, but he was mostly ineffective, finishing scoreless on 0-of-1 shooting with four assists, three rebounds and one steal. The big man was playing under a minutes restriction, but he wasn't too far under his season average of 24.1 minutes per game.
