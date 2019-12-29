Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Starting Saturday
Nance will start Saturday against the Timberwolves, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
With Kevin Love (hip) sidelined, Nance will be moved into the starting five. In his four previous starts, he's averaged 12.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 35.3 minutes.
