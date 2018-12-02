Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Just 21 minutes in bench role
Nance produced just three points, three rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 loss to Toronto.
Nance moved back to the bench with the return of George Hill and offered very little on both ends of the floor. Nance has been one of the more frustrating players to own thus far and tonight's effort could be the last straw. The upside is there but it appears as though the coaching staff doesn't trust him. If you are holding him in standard formats, it could be time to move on.
