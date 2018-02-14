Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Just misses first double-double as Cavalier
Nance scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-112 win over the Thunder.
Impressively, eight of those boards came on the offensive end. It looks as though Nance will be the Cavs' new second-unit frontcourt anchor rather than filling in for Kevin Love (hand) in the starting five, and while that role still limits his court time and fantasy ceiling, the improved supporting cast should lead to a boost in Nance's production compared to his time with the Lakers.
