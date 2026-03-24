Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Late addition to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nance is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to an illness.
Nance has been added to the injury report hours before tipoff, which generally isn't a promising sign. He's appeared in only two games in March and isn't typically part of the rotation, so his availability should have little impact either way.
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