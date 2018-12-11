Nance scored a team-high 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 108-92 loss to the Bucks.

The Cavs' bench accounted for more than half their scoring on the night, with Nance leading the way. He's now scored in double digits in four straight games -- something he managed to do only twice in his prior 17 contests -- and while he could keep flipping between the first and second units as head coach Larry Drew tries to find a rotation with some juice, Nance should see big minutes either way as long as he's producing.