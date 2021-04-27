The Cavaliers are expected to shut Nance down for the remainder of the season after he fractured his right thumb in Sunday's 119-110 loss to the Wizards, ESPN.com reports.

When the Cavaliers announced Nance's injury, the team didn't formally rule the forward out beyond Monday's loss to the Raptors, instead relaying that he would be re-evaluated on a daily basis while undergoing a series of treatment and rehabilitation. This latest report offers a more definitive plan for Nance, who will likely face a multi-week recovery even if he elects to forgo surgery. Given that the 21-40 Cavaliers are a long shot to secure a spot in the play-in tournament for the final two seed positions in the Eastern Conference postseason, there's little incentive to have Nance play through the injury over the final three weeks of the regular season. Assuming that plan doesn't change, Nance will finish his sixth NBA campaign with averages of 9.3 points (on 47.1 percent shooting from the field), 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes per game over 35 appearances.