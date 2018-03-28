Nance generated only four points (2-5 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 loss to Miami.

Nance moved back to the bench Tuesday but the move did little to improve his performance. One thing of note to come out of this game is that Keven Love (face) was forced to miss the majority of the game and could miss the next game. This would likely afford Nance the chance to see some additional playing time, thus boosting his short-term fantasy appeal.